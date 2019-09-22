Tidewater Inc. (TDW) and PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) and PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tidewater Inc. 21 1.39 N/A -5.17 0.00 PEDEVCO Corp. 2 10.38 N/A 3.92 0.33

Table 1 demonstrates Tidewater Inc. and PEDEVCO Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) and PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tidewater Inc. 0.00% -14.7% -9% PEDEVCO Corp. 0.00% 163.3% 89.2%

Volatility and Risk

Tidewater Inc. is 77.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.77. Competitively, PEDEVCO Corp. is 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.88 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tidewater Inc. is 4.1 while its Current Ratio is 4.3. Meanwhile, PEDEVCO Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Tidewater Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PEDEVCO Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tidewater Inc. and PEDEVCO Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 83.4% and 0.5% respectively. 1.2% are Tidewater Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, PEDEVCO Corp. has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tidewater Inc. 0.66% -4.09% 4.03% 4.5% -31.56% 20.18% PEDEVCO Corp. -15.69% -35.82% -33.51% -12.24% -44.87% 70.34%

For the past year Tidewater Inc. was less bullish than PEDEVCO Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors PEDEVCO Corp. beats Tidewater Inc.

Tidewater Inc. provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying. The company operates and charters deepwater vessels, including platform supply and anchor handling towing supply vessels for use in transporting supplies and equipment from shore bases to deepwater and intermediate water depth offshore drilling rigs and production platforms; towing-supply vessels for use in intermediate and shallow waters; and crew boats and utility vessels to transport personnel and supplies from shore bases to offshore drilling rigs, platforms, and other installations. It also operates offshore tugs for use in towing floating drilling rigs and barges; and assisting in the docking of tankers, as well as in pipe and cable laying, and construction barges. The company serves oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production companies; independent exploration and production companies; government-owned or government-controlled organizations, and other companies; drilling contractors; and other companies, such as offshore construction, diving, and well stimulation companies. As of March 31, 2017, it owned or chartered 260 vessels and 8 ROVs. Tidewater Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana.

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 11,538 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had interests in 61 gross wells in its D-J Basin Asset. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Danville, California.