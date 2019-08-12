Tidewater Inc. (TDW) and National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) and National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV). The two are both Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tidewater Inc. 23 1.45 N/A -5.17 0.00 National Oilwell Varco Inc. 25 0.90 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tidewater Inc. and National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tidewater Inc. 0.00% -14.7% -9% National Oilwell Varco Inc. 0.00% -0.3% -0.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.77 beta indicates that Tidewater Inc. is 77.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

Tidewater Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4.1. Competitively, National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Tidewater Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than National Oilwell Varco Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Tidewater Inc. and National Oilwell Varco Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tidewater Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 National Oilwell Varco Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively National Oilwell Varco Inc. has an average price target of $30.4, with potential upside of 51.24%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tidewater Inc. and National Oilwell Varco Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.4% and 96.9%. About 1.2% of Tidewater Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, National Oilwell Varco Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tidewater Inc. 0.66% -4.09% 4.03% 4.5% -31.56% 20.18% National Oilwell Varco Inc. 8.13% 7.15% -4.41% -20.31% -50.48% -7.32%

For the past year Tidewater Inc. has 20.18% stronger performance while National Oilwell Varco Inc. has -7.32% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors National Oilwell Varco Inc. beats Tidewater Inc.

Tidewater Inc. provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying. The company operates and charters deepwater vessels, including platform supply and anchor handling towing supply vessels for use in transporting supplies and equipment from shore bases to deepwater and intermediate water depth offshore drilling rigs and production platforms; towing-supply vessels for use in intermediate and shallow waters; and crew boats and utility vessels to transport personnel and supplies from shore bases to offshore drilling rigs, platforms, and other installations. It also operates offshore tugs for use in towing floating drilling rigs and barges; and assisting in the docking of tankers, as well as in pipe and cable laying, and construction barges. The company serves oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production companies; independent exploration and production companies; government-owned or government-controlled organizations, and other companies; drilling contractors; and other companies, such as offshore construction, diving, and well stimulation companies. As of March 31, 2017, it owned or chartered 260 vessels and 8 ROVs. Tidewater Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells equipment and components used in oil and gas drilling, completion, and production operations; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment offers land rigs; offshore drilling equipment packages; and drilling rig components. This segment provides substructures, derricks, and masts; cranes; pipe lifting, racking, rotating, and assembly systems; fluid transfer technologies, such as mud pumps; pressure control equipment; power transmission systems; and rig instrumentation and control systems. The Rig Aftermarket segment offers spare parts; and repair and rental services, as well as technical support, field and first well support, field engineering, and customer training services. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells various equipment and technologies. This segment also provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, drilling fluids, power generation equipment, drill and wired pipes, instruments, measuring and monitoring equipment, downhole and fishing tools, hole openers, and drill bits, as well as drilling optimization and automation, tubular inspection, repair and coating, rope access inspection, and instrumentation services. The Completion and Production Solutions segment offers pressure pumping trucks, blenders, sanders, hydration units, injection units, flowlines, manifolds, and wellheads; well intervention tools; onshore production, including composite pipes, surface transfer and progressive cavity pumps, reciprocating pumps, pressure vessels, and artificial lift systems; and offshore production comprising floating production systems, and subsea production technologies. The company was founded in 1862 and is based in Houston, Texas.