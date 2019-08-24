Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (TIBRU)’s Financial Results Comparing With RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG)

This is a contrast between Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TIBRU) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.34 31.40 RMG Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tiberius Acquisition Corporation and RMG Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 1.3% 1.3% RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tiberius Acquisition Corporation and RMG Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 35.7% and 3% respectively. 28.75% are Tiberius Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 2.28% 3.26% 6.11% 6.85% 0% 5.48% RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.8% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 1.54%

For the past year Tiberius Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than RMG Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Tiberius Acquisition Corporation beats RMG Acquisition Corp.