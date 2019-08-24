Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (TIBRU)’s Financial Results Comparing With RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG)

This is a contrast between Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TIBRU) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tiberius Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.34
|31.40
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tiberius Acquisition Corporation and RMG Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tiberius Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|1.3%
|1.3%
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Tiberius Acquisition Corporation and RMG Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 35.7% and 3% respectively. 28.75% are Tiberius Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tiberius Acquisition Corporation
|2.28%
|3.26%
|6.11%
|6.85%
|0%
|5.48%
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.8%
|1.85%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.54%
For the past year Tiberius Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than RMG Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors Tiberius Acquisition Corporation beats RMG Acquisition Corp.
