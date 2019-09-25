Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (TIBRU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) Comparison side by side

Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TIBRU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tiberius Acquisition Corporation
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.34
|31.40
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tiberius Acquisition Corporation and Gores Metropoulos Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Tiberius Acquisition Corporation and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tiberius Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|1.3%
|1.3%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 35.7% of Tiberius Acquisition Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.45% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 28.75% of Tiberius Acquisition Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tiberius Acquisition Corporation
|2.28%
|3.26%
|6.11%
|6.85%
|0%
|5.48%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|-0.09%
|0.64%
|3.23%
|0%
|0%
|4.15%
For the past year Tiberius Acquisition Corporation has stronger performance than Gores Metropoulos Inc.
Summary
Tiberius Acquisition Corporation beats on 7 of the 7 factors Gores Metropoulos Inc.
