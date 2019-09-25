Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (TIBRU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) Comparison side by side

Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TIBRU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.34 31.40 Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tiberius Acquisition Corporation and Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tiberius Acquisition Corporation and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 1.3% 1.3% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.7% of Tiberius Acquisition Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.45% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 28.75% of Tiberius Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 2.28% 3.26% 6.11% 6.85% 0% 5.48% Gores Metropoulos Inc. -0.09% 0.64% 3.23% 0% 0% 4.15%

For the past year Tiberius Acquisition Corporation has stronger performance than Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Summary

Tiberius Acquisition Corporation beats on 7 of the 7 factors Gores Metropoulos Inc.