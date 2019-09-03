Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (TIBRU) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TIBRU) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.34 31.40 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 3 0.44 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tiberius Acquisition Corporation and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 1.3% 1.3% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3%

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tiberius Acquisition Corporation. Its rival AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 1.7 respectively. AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tiberius Acquisition Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Tiberius Acquisition Corporation and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s consensus target price is $5, while its potential upside is 214.47%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tiberius Acquisition Corporation and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.7% and 82.5%. About 28.75% of Tiberius Acquisition Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.5% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 2.28% 3.26% 6.11% 6.85% 0% 5.48% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -3.87% -11.31% -52.55% -62.47% -78.5% -60.69%

For the past year Tiberius Acquisition Corporation has 5.48% stronger performance while AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has -60.69% weaker performance.

Summary

Tiberius Acquisition Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.