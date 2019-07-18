Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (TIBR)’s Financial Results Comparing With TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH)

Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TIBR) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.05 187.41 TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 72.75

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tiberius Acquisition Corporation and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. TPG Pace Holdings Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Tiberius Acquisition Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Tiberius Acquisition Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Tiberius Acquisition Corporation and TPG Pace Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tiberius Acquisition Corporation and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 38.92% and 62.85%. Insiders held 20% of Tiberius Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 0.9% 0.4% 3.27% 4.87% 0% 3.27% TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0.1% 1.18% 2.68% 2.89% 5.41% 3.3%

For the past year Tiberius Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than TPG Pace Holdings Corp.

Summary

TPG Pace Holdings Corp. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Tiberius Acquisition Corporation.

Tiberius Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.