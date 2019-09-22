Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (TIBR) and PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TIBR) and PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00 PICO Holdings Inc. 11 10.75 N/A 0.30 33.97

In table 1 we can see Tiberius Acquisition Corporation and PICO Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tiberius Acquisition Corporation and PICO Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% PICO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 3.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tiberius Acquisition Corporation and PICO Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 38.92% and 69.2%. Tiberius Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders are 20%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of PICO Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiberius Acquisition Corporation -0.2% 0.2% 2% 5.48% 0% 4.08% PICO Holdings Inc. -5.44% -11.18% -9.99% 2.96% -16.61% 10.39%

For the past year Tiberius Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than PICO Holdings Inc.

Summary

PICO Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Tiberius Acquisition Corporation.

Tiberius Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.