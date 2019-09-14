Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (TIBR) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) Comparing side by side

Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TIBR) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tiberius Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.08
|0.00
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|297.58
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tiberius Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 38.92% of Tiberius Acquisition Corporation shares and 0% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 20% of Tiberius Acquisition Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tiberius Acquisition Corporation
|-0.2%
|0.2%
|2%
|5.48%
|0%
|4.08%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.1%
|0.72%
|0%
|0%
|1.76%
For the past year Tiberius Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Boxwood Merger Corp.
Tiberius Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.
