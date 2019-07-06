Tiaa Cref Investment Management Upped Its Ipg Photonics (IPGP) Stake; Northrock Partners Has Decreased Its Lrad (LRAD) Stake by $312,162

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP) by 23.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc bought 18,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100,412 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.24 million, up from 81,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ipg Photonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.32% or $6.72 during the last trading session, reaching $149. About 438,981 shares traded. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 42.45% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.88% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q Rev $359.9M; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q Net $106.3M; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q EPS $2.05-EPS $2.35; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER EXITED COST, CMG, ROST, LULU, IPG IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 15; 13/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS SEES 2Q EPS $2.05 TO $2.35, EST. $2.19; 21/04/2018 – DJ IPG Photonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPGP); 07/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 14; 14/05/2018 – IPG Photonics at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today

Northrock Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lrad Corp (LRAD) by 60.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc sold 156,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $285,000, down from 256,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Lrad Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.75. About 67,739 shares traded or 8.73% up from the average. LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD) has risen 33.76% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LRAD News: 15/05/2018 – LRAD Corp 2Q Rev $7.87M; 20/04/2018 – DJ LRAD Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRAD); 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – FBI chief “deeply concerned” about China’s ZTE; 08/03/2018 LRAD® Corporation Announces Campus Safety and Communication Solutions Initiative; 15/05/2018 – LRAD CORP FILES NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – LRAD Corp 2Q EPS 1c; 15/05/2018 – LRAD Corp ‘Is Well-Positioned for Significant Fiscal Yr-over-Yr Rev Growth’

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47 million and $379.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clearbridge Mlp And Midstrm (CEM) by 110,775 shares to 1.74 million shares, valued at $22.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 91,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWP).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.51 million activity.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgic Investment Corp (NYSE:MTG) by 147,098 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $16.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE:TRNO) by 71,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306,454 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LTRPA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold IPGP shares while 123 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 32.72 million shares or 3.44% less from 33.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% or 6,904 shares. Van Berkom And Associate has 0.04% invested in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) for 8,057 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 3,094 shares. Sei Invests has 10,687 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Intrust State Bank Na holds 0.12% of its portfolio in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) for 3,222 shares. Kbc Nv has 0% invested in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 8,879 shares stake. Cap Impact Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 18,315 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 622 shares. Fil has invested 0% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Commerce Bancorporation has 0% invested in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Company owns 76 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 4,653 shares.