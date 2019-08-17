Tiaa Cref Investment Management Trimmed By $54.04 Million Its Yum! Brands (YUM) Stake; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW)

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased Yum! Brands Inc (YUM) stake by 35.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc sold 545,905 shares as Yum! Brands Inc (YUM)’s stock rose 10.38%. The Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc holds 986,040 shares with $98.42 million value, down from 1.53 million last quarter. Yum! Brands Inc now has $35.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $115.62. About 1.40M shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut® Expanding Beer Delivery Pilot To Nearly 100 Restaurants In Arizona And California; 08/03/2018 – YUM: INFLATION HELD BACK TACO BELL MARGIN LAST YR; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pizza Hut UK to be sold to buyout team led by its chief executive- Sky News; 30/04/2018 – Raise A Slice: Pizza Hut® Celebrates 60 Years With New Double Cheesy Crust Pan Pizza; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT TO HAVE A CALL OPTION OVER BARE OWNERSHIP OVER THE TELEPIZZA DISTINCTIVE SIGNS, EXERCISABLE ON Y3 + 18 MONTHS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Maintains All Aspects of Full-Year Guidance; 23/04/2018 – DJ Yum! Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUM)

Among 3 analysts covering Taylor Wimpey PLC (LON:TW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Taylor Wimpey PLC has GBX 230 highest and GBX 165 lowest target. GBX 201.33’s average target is 40.20% above currents GBX 143.6 stock price. Taylor Wimpey PLC had 20 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, August 5 report. The rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, March 4 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by HSBC. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Peel Hunt. See Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) latest ratings:

13/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 179.00 Upgrade

05/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 190.00 New Target: GBX 185.00 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 200.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 165.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 150.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 165.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 165.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 150.00 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 165.00 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett Com Llc reported 559,006 shares stake. Asset One Ltd reported 243,785 shares stake. 3,961 were reported by Sigma Planning. Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd owns 6,060 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. South State Corp has 59,040 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Paloma Partners Management reported 0.1% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Buckingham Asset Management Limited Co accumulated 4,360 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0.11% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Dnb Asset Management As owns 35,281 shares. Crossvault Capital Mgmt Llc has 4,631 shares. Cornerstone Advisors has 0.08% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 8,004 shares. Pnc Grp Inc has 0.03% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 349,624 shares. Moreover, Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 4,002 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 0.09% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 23.00M shares. Chevy Chase Tru has 264,285 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) stake by 14,513 shares to 167,834 valued at $12.92M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) stake by 206,943 shares and now owns 374,158 shares. Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Yum! Brands has $12500 highest and $84 lowest target. $106.22’s average target is -8.13% below currents $115.62 stock price. Yum! Brands had 18 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $11200 target in Friday, August 2 report. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was downgraded by Mizuho. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, April 4.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Like YUM! Brands, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:YUM) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “After Hours: Yum! Brands Gets a New CEO, Verizon Sells Tumblr – The Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Yum Brands promotes COO to CEO position – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Yum Brands Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 Per Share – Business Wire” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilding firm in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company has market cap of 4.71 billion GBP. It manufactures various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments, and five-bedroom detached houses. It has a 7.22 P/E ratio.

More notable recent Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Taylor Wimpey plc’s (LON:TW.) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Investigate Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW.) At UK£1.74? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW.) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should We Expect From Taylor Wimpey plc’s (LON:TW.) Earnings Over The Next Few Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW.) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

The stock increased 0.49% or GBX 0.7 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 143.6. About 6.62 million shares traded. Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.