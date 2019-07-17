Tiaa Cref Investment Management Stake in Dover (DOV) Increased by $19.02 Million; Duke Energy New Com New (DUK) Stake Maintained by Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (DUK) by 128.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 6,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,245 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, up from 5,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $89.03. About 1.40M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY’S $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NORTH CARO; 01/05/2018 – Duke Energy named one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Evaluating Possibility of Extending Nuclear Operating Licenses; 16/04/2018 – Duke Begins Building Hawaii Solar Farm at Pearl Harbor Navy Base; 26/03/2018 – Charlotte Bus Jr: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 30/04/2018 – Smart City Media and Duke Energy One Launch Game-changing Partnership with Louisville CityPost; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy Sets Targets on Carbon Dioxide, Plans Renewables Investments; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy to deliver $38 million in tax savings to Ohio and Kentucky customers

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 30.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc bought 204,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 874,507 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.03M, up from 669,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $99.32. About 641,437 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 09/05/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER WILL RECEIVE A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700 MLN FROM APERGY IN CONNECTION WITH COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp to Receive One-Time Payment of $700M; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 2018 Guidance Excludes Results of Apergy; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Net $131.4M; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Dover Asd, Pa’s Series Of 2018 Bonds; 20/03/2018 – DOVER NAMES RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT, CEO; 20/03/2018 Dover Microsystems Expands Team; 09/05/2018 – Apergy Completes Separation from Dover; 03/04/2018 – DOVER SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 24%; 12/04/2018 – Dover Microsystems Brings Secure Silicon IP to DesignShare

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 10,485 shares to 20,879 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Barclays 3 (IEI) by 6,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,430 shares, and cut its stake in Health Care Select Sector (XLV).

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc by 22,769 shares to 169,563 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 1.38 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.67 million shares, and cut its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT).