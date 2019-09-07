Tiaa Cref Investment Management Stake in Analog Devices (ADI) Upped by $23.30 Million; Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Rbo & Co Has Upped Position

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 28.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc bought 221,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.15M, up from 786,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $112.67. About 1.04 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg

Rbo & Co Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc bought 10,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 298,125 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.12M, up from 287,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.71 billion market cap company. It closed at $43.85 lastly. It is up 19.47% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION; 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Rev $6.11B; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00 million and $416.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 65,714 shares to 213,498 shares, valued at $10.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altria Group: Demographics Are Destiny – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Altria Is Investment Royalty After 50th Straight Years of Dividend Hikes – The Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Altria Group Inc (MO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Juul’s International Ambitions May Be the Real Value for Altria – The Motley Fool” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO): What We Can Expect From This Growth Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.33% or 71,759 shares. Growth Management Limited Partnership invested in 405,000 shares or 1.43% of the stock. Lodestar Counsel Limited Co Il owns 0.06% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 9,985 shares. Polaris Greystone Grp Limited Liability Corp has 29,126 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Llc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Gardner Russo And Gardner has 2.28% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 5.11 million shares. 344,318 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.11% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 335,432 shares. Forte Cap Adv reported 0.42% stake. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.1% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Farmers And Merchants Investments stated it has 0.03% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Bahl Gaynor accumulated 1.01 million shares. Moreover, Gw Henssler Associate has 1.1% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 0.05% stake. Field Main Bank holds 4,200 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.34% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 26,525 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 93,065 shares. Asset Management One Ltd holds 173,871 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 0.02% or 30,250 shares. 724,450 were accumulated by Jennison Assoc Limited Liability. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Com reported 2,124 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.68% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Cornerstone Advisors holds 2,780 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs Inc stated it has 29,994 shares. Westpac stated it has 129,680 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ww Invsts has 4.46M shares. Moreover, Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 3,697 shares. 4.24M are owned by First Eagle Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analog Devices (ADI) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 106% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.