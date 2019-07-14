Tiaa Cref Investment Management Position In Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Was Upped; Mathes Company Lifted Position in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) as Stock Price Rose

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $124.13. About 247,692 shares traded or 52.84% up from the average. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 29.69% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) by 14.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc bought 78,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 623,271 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.46 million, up from 544,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.35B market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $151.48. About 1.15M shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q OPER REV. $3.74B, EST. $3.70B; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $7.60 TO $7.80, EST. $1.97; 04/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Declares Dividend of 78c; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Operating Margin 24.1%

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE:PEG) by 41,932 shares to 960,059 shares, valued at $57.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 413,731 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.94 million shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Limited Com owns 128,616 shares. Northern Tru reported 14.01 million shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Burke & Herbert Bank Company has invested 0.21% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Valley Natl Advisers stated it has 929 shares. Brinker Cap holds 0.06% or 11,636 shares in its portfolio. Amer Bank & Trust reported 1,965 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Inc Ks stated it has 2,111 shares. Granite Inv Prns Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 0.02% or 5,728 shares. 11,597 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Legal And General Pcl holds 2.08M shares. First City Capital has 1.39% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 13,465 shares. 4,500 were accumulated by Argyle Cap Management. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 284,397 shares. Northstar Limited Liability Corporation owns 74,662 shares for 1.99% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Crainscleveland.com which released: “Nordson Corp. names Sundaram Nagarajan as president and CEO – Crain’s Cleveland Business” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Welbilt Stock Has Soared More Than 50% in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will Illinois Tool Works Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ITW Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ITW Investor Day â€“ The Path to â€œFull Potentialâ€ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $4.56 million activity. The insider Hartnett John R. sold $1.99 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold JBT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.14 million shares or 2.65% less from 33.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles & LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 155,211 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 17,424 shares. Noesis Cap Mangement Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Shine Inv Advisory Services reported 199 shares stake. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 15,587 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl reported 256,518 shares. Prudential Financial Inc invested in 0.01% or 51,286 shares. 16,570 were accumulated by First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership. Rk Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.79% or 30,000 shares. Sei invested in 394 shares. 16,273 are held by Raymond James Assoc. Utd Ser Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 37,869 shares. Champlain Inv Prtn Lc stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has 0% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). 4,396 were reported by First Midwest Retail Bank Tru Division.