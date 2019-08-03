Tiaa Cref Investment Management Maintains Stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD); As Laboratory Of America Hol (LH) Stock Value Rose, Madison Investment Holdings Boosted Its Stake

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America Hol (LH) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 20,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 306,904 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.95 million, up from 286,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Of America Hol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $164.77. About 551,934 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 06/03/2018 – LABCORP – ON TRACK TO DELIVER $150 MLN IN CUMULATIVE NEW REVENUE FROM COVANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp, Aetna Extend, Expanded Existing Agreement; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Didn’t Disclose Further Terms of Deal Witth Eurofin; 23/04/2018 – LabCorp at Walgreens Expands into Florida; 20/03/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 10.0% TO 12.0% OVER 2017 REVENUE OF $10.31 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation: Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 10.0%-12.0%; 23/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings expected to post earnings of $2.63 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $2.78

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 77.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc bought 332,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The institutional investor held 763,896 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.51M, up from 431,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.73. About 1.70M shares traded or 40.90% up from the average. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACAD); 09/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA PHARM: 2 DATA SETS CONFIRM NUPLAZID IS WELL-TOLERATED; 09/04/2018 – Acadia Hits 4-Year Low After CNN Reports Concerns on Key Drug; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 44c; 26/03/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q REV. $48.9M, EST. $47.1M; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ACAD.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $255 MLN TO $270 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Nuplazid (Acadia Pharmaceuticals) Drug Overview & Outlook: 2017-2018 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – Some lingering concerns about $ACAD ‘s Nuplazid are resurfacing this morning in CNN investigation. Could be real trouble. #FDA on thin ice too

