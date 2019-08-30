Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lowered Rayonier (RYN) Holding By $344,565; Dean Capital Management Lowered Its Washington Federal (WAFD) Holding

Dean Capital Management decreased Washington Federal (WAFD) stake by 74.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dean Capital Management sold 73,949 shares as Washington Federal (WAFD)’s stock rose 11.39%. The Dean Capital Management holds 25,690 shares with $742,000 value, down from 99,639 last quarter. Washington Federal now has $2.80B valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.32. About 20,483 shares traded. Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) has risen 9.19% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAFD News: 10/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL 2Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.25%, EST. 3.25%; 10/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL 2Q EPS 57C, EST. 59C; 30/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Cash Div of 17 Cents Per Shr; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC ANNOUNCES BOARD SUCCESSION PLAN UPDATE; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal 2Q Net $49.3M; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL REPORTS BOARD SUCCESSION PLAN UPDATE; 26/03/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Board Succession Plan Update; 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL ALLOWS ANCHOR BANCORP TO PURSUE ALTERNATIVES; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal: 2Q Net Interest Income $117M; 07/03/2018 Washington Federal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased Rayonier Inc (RYN) stake by 2.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc sold 11,115 shares as Rayonier Inc (RYN)’s stock declined 8.97%. The Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc holds 434,606 shares with $13.70 million value, down from 445,721 last quarter. Rayonier Inc now has $3.44B valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.52. About 23,967 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN); 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.27/SHR; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased Cray Inc (NASDAQ:CRAY) stake by 20,959 shares to 251,744 valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Herman Miller Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR) stake by 20,962 shares and now owns 163,284 shares. Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) was raised too.

More notable recent Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A 5.4% Income Safety Housing Play: Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Caesarstone and Forterra among industrial gainers; Rayonier and The Goldfield among losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RYN: Timber REITs & What You Didn’t See Coming – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Rayonier’s (RYN) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates – Zacks.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $52,683 activity. $52,683 worth of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) shares were bought by Wiltshire Andrew G..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold RYN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 104.74 million shares or 3.39% less from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Perkins Coie Tru has 0.02% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 1,500 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Llc holds 24,088 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation owns 3.30 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 30,000 shares. Enterprise Financial Corp reported 3,000 shares. Moreover, Carroll Fincl Associates Incorporated has 0% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Kbc Group Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 54,249 shares. Brookfield Asset Mngmt invested 0.03% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Eaton Vance holds 0% or 16,942 shares. 2.99M are held by Confluence Invest Management. Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc Inc accumulated 0% or 108,141 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill has invested 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Stifel Fin accumulated 0% or 54,556 shares. Northern Trust stated it has 1.54M shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 17.18 million shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Rayonier (NYSE:RYN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Rayonier has $3100 highest and $3000 lowest target. $30.50’s average target is 15.01% above currents $26.52 stock price. Rayonier had 7 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, August 9 report. Bank of America maintained Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) on Friday, August 9 with “Underperform” rating.

More notable recent Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Washington Federal (WAFD) Down 2.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “BCBP vs. WAFD: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Investors Bancorp, South State Corp and Washington Federal – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Virtus Investment Hikes Dividend 22%: Time to Buy the Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.62 per share. WAFD’s profit will be $52.40 million for 13.38 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Washington Federal, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.49% negative EPS growth.