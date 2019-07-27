Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lowered Its Holding in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) by $29.89 Million as Share Value Declined; Hill Rom Hldgs (HRC) Holder Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Has Raised Holding

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) by 50.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc sold 134,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 133,511 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.69M, down from 268,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Svb Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.33% or $9.7 during the last trading session, reaching $233.79. About 937,197 shares traded or 88.15% up from the average. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 28.11% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q EPS $3.63; 19/04/2018 – DJ SVB Financial Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIVB); 11/03/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 3/11/2018; 12/03/2018 – SVB Financial Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY SHR $3.63; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 07/04/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 4/7/2018; 03/04/2018 – SVB Financial at Group Lunch Hosted By Wedbush Today; 08/05/2018 – SVB Fincl Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to Its Bd of Directors; 11/05/2018 – SVB Holdings Plc: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC) by 26.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc bought 40,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 194,560 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.60 million, up from 154,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $106.98. About 198,549 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 9.93% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS NAMES WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 23/04/2018 – Varex Imaging Names Rosebrough To Board Of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom’s Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Results Exceed Guidance; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS – GROETELAARS WILL JOIN CO’S BOARD; 12/03/2018 – HILL-ROM REPORTS SALE OF THIRD-PARTY RENTAL BUSINESS; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Announces Divestiture Of Third-Party Rental Business; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.57-$4.6; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom To Divest Certain of Its Third-Party Rental Business to Universal Hospital Services; 07/05/2018 – Siemens Healthineers and Hill-Rom to Provide Comprehensive Diabetes Care for Primary Care Facilities

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 10,168 shares to 79,907 shares, valued at $24.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 5,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,535 shares, and cut its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold HRC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 5.51% less from 56.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Verition Fund Mngmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 3,392 shares. D E Shaw And Communications Inc holds 74,769 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability reported 3,861 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). 534 are held by Glenmede Tru Na. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.04% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Mcf Limited Co holds 0% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) or 143 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.13% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). First Allied Advisory Serv Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 3,055 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc Inc has invested 0.03% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 8,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation holds 28,931 shares. Bluestein R H & Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.26% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 258,155 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $690,326 activity. 900 shares valued at $199,007 were bought by Clendening John S on Friday, May 24.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telephone & Data Systems Inc (NYSE:TDS) by 128,735 shares to 948,031 shares, valued at $29.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Titan Machinery Inc (NASDAQ:TITN) by 72,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Owens & Minor Inc (NYSE:OMI).