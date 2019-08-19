Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lowered Its Bank Of New York Mellon Corp/The (BK) Holding by $37.91 Million; Stock Declined; Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Lifted International Business Machs (IBM) Stake by $2.18 Million

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp/The (BK) by 18.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc sold 758,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 3.29M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.07M, down from 4.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $42.9. About 2.06M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 05/03/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP BK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $64; 17/05/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon ISSUER ISIN CCY Nominal Markdown Amount Remaining Balance Value date: Early Repurchase(s); 29/05/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – 43SP: BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 05/03/2018 – 63LH: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – LRE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q-End Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 10.7%; 11/05/2018 – 96FT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 11/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON – WITH ADDITION OF BLACK, BOARD WILL HAVE 12 DIRECTORS; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of WFCM 2016-C33

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 15,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 474,547 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.70 million, up from 458,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $135.07. About 2.45M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business Outcomes; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 20/03/2018 – NEUVECTOR & IBM CLOUD REPORT RUN-TIME SECURITY FOR KUBERNETES; 04/04/2018 – IBM Joins the Sovrin Foundation as a Founding Steward; 13/03/2018 – Zoom Video Communications Embedded into IBM Watson Workspace Plus; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – IBM SAYS ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION GUIDANCE, EXPECTED TO MODESTLY INCREASE IBM’S OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS IN 2018 – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – IBM – ACTIONS “TO TRANFORM BUSINESS” DROVE PRETAX CHARGES OF ABOUT $610 MLN IN THE QTR, WITH MAJORITY OF THIS IN SG&A AND SOME IN COSTS – CONF CALL

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $942.66M for 10.73 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 152,868 shares to 970,620 shares, valued at $129.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 60,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 691,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc (NASDAQ:RUTH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Of Virginia Va has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Brown Advisory holds 0.06% or 448,737 shares. Janney Cap Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.03% or 73,409 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Associates Llc owns 2.81M shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough Com reported 10,915 shares. Us Bancorp De reported 227,144 shares stake. Caxton Ltd Partnership accumulated 7,334 shares. Hrt Financial Limited Liability Company owns 20,096 shares. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo holds 13,132 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd reported 270,275 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 15,868 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prns holds 49,500 shares. 10,672 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd. Personal Cap Advsr Corp accumulated 130,112 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bsw Wealth Prns stated it has 3,981 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Accredited Investors has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Df Dent And Inc holds 0.03% or 9,440 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability owns 0.28% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 327,621 shares. Catalyst Ltd Company holds 4,041 shares. 3,113 are held by Chatham Capital. Conestoga Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 2,235 shares. King Wealth stated it has 3,236 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Girard Prns has invested 0.05% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Metropolitan Life accumulated 30,341 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Alpha Cubed Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 5,231 shares. South Dakota Council has 0.45% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 1.29 million shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 93,076 shares. Terril Brothers accumulated 2,034 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,865 shares to 4.60 million shares, valued at $542.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 3,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,142 shares, and cut its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS).