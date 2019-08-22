Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lowered Holding in Discovery (DISCK) by $1.73 Million; Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Shareholder Triple Frond Partners Has Lowered Stake

Triple Frond Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 71.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc sold 267,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 104,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.93 million, down from 372,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $158.37. About 254,222 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C; 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 9.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc sold 69,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 640,053 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.27 million, down from 709,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.45. About 1.19M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 101,953 shares to 550,018 shares, valued at $9.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 85,393 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,108 shares, and has risen its stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelter Mutual Ins owns 96,900 shares. Connable Office accumulated 0.04% or 1,700 shares. Smithfield Tru Company invested in 443 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bell Bancorporation holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 6,773 shares. Adage Capital Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.07% or 205,800 shares. Regions reported 1,219 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Management As accumulated 40,507 shares or 0% of the stock. Fdx Advsrs holds 0.04% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) or 7,919 shares. Girard Ptnrs owns 4,358 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 1,672 shares. 2,550 were reported by Sg Americas Secs Lc. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 271,338 shares. Callahan Advsrs Limited Com reported 0.12% stake. Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.02% or 13,674 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 1,700 shares.

