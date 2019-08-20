Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lifted Eqt (EQT) Position; As Red Hat (RHT) Stock Value Were Volatile, S Muoio & Company Has Lifted Position

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Co; 07/05/2018 – Using OpenShift on OpenStack, Red Hat Customers Power Infrastructure and Application Modernization; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $129; RATING NEUTRAL; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat Appoints Alfred W. Zollar to Its Bd of Directors

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc bought 84,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The institutional investor held 541,098 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.22 million, up from 457,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $12.35. About 2.09 million shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 09/05/2018 – EQT’S NORDIC AVIATION SAID TO ATTRACT BLACKSTONE, CHINA’S AVIC; 24/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT to sell E.I.S. Aircraft Groups aviation operations business to QinetiQ; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQGP HAS ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH EQT TO ACQUIRE ITS OWNERSHIP OF RMP IDRS FOR 36.3 MLN EQGP COMMON UNITS; 11/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT Credit and Ardian Private Debt provide financing for Hgs investment in MediFox; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-EQT HOLDINGS LTD (REMOVES RIC) – THE BUYER IS A REAL ESTATE INVESTOR SPECIALIZED ON OIL AND GAS CLUSTERS, FOUNDED BY NORWEGIAN PRIVATE EQUITY INVESTOR HITECVISION; 26/04/2018 – EQT Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 26/04/2018 – EQT Corp Recorded $2.3B Non-Cash Impairment Chg in 1Q for Huron and Permian Plays; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 16/05/2018 – EQT Corp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – EQT Announces Interim Leadership Change

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $724,462 activity.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 1.08M shares to 787,512 shares, valued at $93.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sensata Technologies Holding Plc by 92,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 518,040 shares, and cut its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83 million and $109.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NASDAQ:NXST) by 3,300 shares to 30,813 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.