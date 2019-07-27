Tiaa Cref Investment Management Has Upped Parsley Energy (PE) Holding; Ameren Has 1.11 Sentiment

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased Parsley Energy Inc (PE) stake by 19.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc acquired 2.27M shares as Parsley Energy Inc (PE)’s stock rose 14.43%. The Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc holds 14.04 million shares with $271.04M value, up from 11.77M last quarter. Parsley Energy Inc now has $5.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.11. About 2.90M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M

Ameren Corp (AEE) investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 200 institutional investors increased and opened new holdings, while 180 decreased and sold their holdings in Ameren Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 173.25 million shares, down from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ameren Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 151 Increased: 143 New Position: 57.

The stock increased 0.45% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $76.59. About 922,384 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (AEE) has risen 30.27% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2018 AFFIRMED AT $2.95 TO $3.15 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Ameren Missouri Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2048; 03/05/2018 – Ameren Releases 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Received Offering Proceeds of About $426.8 Million, Before Expenses; 02/05/2018 – Ameren receives top diversity ranking from DiversityInc for fourth consecutive year; 16/04/2018 – Missouri PSC: Ameren Missouri Files 2017 Renewable Energy Standard Compliance Report and 2018-2020 Renewable Energy Standard; 14/03/2018 – AMEREN CUTS CALLAWAY NUKE REACTOR IN MO. TO 70% FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE, AFTER CONSTRUCTION, A 400-MEGAWATT WIND FARM IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI; 28/03/2018 – Missouri PSC: PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Electric FAC Charge Cases

Analysts await Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 14.43% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AEE’s profit will be $203.84M for 23.07 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Ameren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Is Yielding 2.5% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ameren Missouri requests rate decrease for customers – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mark Twain Transmission Project achieves major milestone – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.81 billion. It operates through four divisions: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It has a 22.02 P/E ratio. The firm is involved in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas transmission and distribution businesses.

Beach Investment Management Llc. holds 2.17% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation for 16,420 shares. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co owns 1.40 million shares or 1.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Beach Investment Counsel Inc Pa has 1.39% invested in the company for 167,190 shares. The Michigan-based Northpointe Capital Llc has invested 1.29% in the stock. Caxton Associates Lp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 116,584 shares.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) stake by 51,121 shares to 76,404 valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR) stake by 41,884 shares and now owns 163,909 shares. Trade Desk Inc/The was reduced too.

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Pehub.com which released: “PE-backed Sunnova starts trading on the NYSE – PE Hub” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Herc Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:HRI) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Container Store Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:TCS) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why EPAM Systems, Inc.’s (NYSE:EPAM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity. Windlinger Jerry had bought 1,985 shares worth $34,738.

Among 10 analysts covering Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Parsley Energy had 16 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Jefferies. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, February 22. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Stephens. The stock of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, February 22. Stephens upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, January 29 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26,076 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Millennium Mgmt Lc reported 10.17M shares stake. Cushing Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 253,580 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp invested in 1.13M shares or 0% of the stock. Elk Creek Prtn Ltd Liability stated it has 0.15% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Moreover, Boston Partners has 0.07% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Natixis Advisors LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Moreover, Lazard Asset Management has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Korea Invest holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 224,900 shares. Agf Investments holds 0.03% or 119,271 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Company Mn stated it has 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Confluence Inv Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 11,780 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Ltd has invested 0.04% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Whittier Trust Of Nevada stated it has 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). United Serv Automobile Association holds 0.04% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 813,240 shares.