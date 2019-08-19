Tiaa Cref Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Cdk Global (CDK) Stake as Market Value Declined; Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Lowered Holding in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by $14.65 Million

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc sold 48,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 414,404 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.38 million, down from 462,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.94. About 70,453 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 30/05/2018 – CDK Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – FTC NOTIFIED PARTIES OF OPPOSITION TO PROPOSED DEAL, LEADING TO DECISION TO TERMINATE; 20/03/2018 – Car Dealer Software Makers CDK, Auto/Mate Call Off Merger Due to FTC Opposition; 15/03/2018 – Phase 1 Clinical Data With Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Have Been Selected for Oral Presentation at AACR 2018 Annual Meeti; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL 3Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 84C; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q Rev $576.6M; 17/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – TRANSACTION CLOSED EARLIER THIS MONTH FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT; 20/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Results of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 40.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 76,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 112,576 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.54 million, down from 189,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $220.83. About 160,159 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80M for 44.88 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 4,405 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $165.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 37,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 64,721 shares to 211,244 shares, valued at $26.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hershey Co/The (NYSE:HSY) by 142,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 553,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Mosaic Co/The (NYSE:MOS).