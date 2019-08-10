Tiaa Cref Investment Management Has Trimmed By $45.85 Million Its Ingersoll (IR) Stake; Fireeye (FEYE) Shorts Raised By 3.9%

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased Ingersoll (IR) stake by 15.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc sold 428,517 shares as Ingersoll (IR)’s stock rose 1.32%. The Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc holds 2.32M shares with $250.93M value, down from 2.75 million last quarter. Ingersoll now has $29.26B valuation. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $119.39. About 899,933 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC Now Serving Ductless Customers; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 12/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 15/05/2018 – RREEF PROPERTY TRUST, INC. APPOINTS JULIANNA INGERSOLL AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Sees Exceeding High End of Ranges for 2018 Revenue, EPS; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow

Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) had an increase of 3.9% in short interest. FEYE’s SI was 15.78M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.9% from 15.19M shares previously. With 3.59 million avg volume, 4 days are for Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)’s short sellers to cover FEYE’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.24. About 1.83M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 15/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – There are no rules of engagement in cyberspace, says FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia, leaving countries that rely heavily on the internet, like the U.S., vulnerable to cyber attacks; 03/05/2018 – FireEye Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Tech Industry Watches FireEye’s Turnaround Effort; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Adj EPS $0.00-Adj EPS 4c; 19/04/2018 – DJ FireEye Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FEYE); 21/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 14/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Attivo Networks Snags Ex-FireEye CTO Tony Cole To Accelerate Vertical Push; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Rev $820M-$830M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.03% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 301,100 shares. First Citizens Fincl Bank Trust holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 15,796 shares. Ledyard Bancorporation holds 7,701 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 705,913 shares or 0.35% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.04% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). M&T Comml Bank stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Fil Limited accumulated 14 shares. Amica Mutual Insur Com, Rhode Island-based fund reported 10,004 shares. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 4,575 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt owns 16,518 shares. 1.45 million were accumulated by Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Macnealy Hoover Inv Inc invested in 1.19% or 14,360 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests reported 237,593 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. 6,000 were reported by Eventide Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) stake by 20,773 shares to 110,096 valued at $11.93M in 2019Q1. It also upped Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) stake by 17,612 shares and now owns 165,398 shares. Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Ingersoll-Rand had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) rating on Monday, May 6. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $14000 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. Barclays Capital maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Overweight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of IR in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Market Perform” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) rating on Wednesday, May 1. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $13500 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of IR in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Overweight” rating. Bank of America upgraded Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) rating on Thursday, April 4. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $130 target. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of IR in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, July 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold FireEye, Inc. shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 905,980 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company invested in 54,049 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Washington Trust Natl Bank invested 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Pnc Fin Svcs Grp reported 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) or 1.95M shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs stated it has 100,000 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 33,867 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability accumulated 586,994 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 305,986 shares. Kennedy Capital Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 1.35M shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). 328 are held by Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability. Tiger Management Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 200,000 shares.

