Tiaa Cref Investment Management Has Lowered Extended Stay America (STAY) Position By $17.13 Million; Storage Technology (STK) Has 1.18 Sentiment

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased Extended Stay America Inc (STAY) stake by 42.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc analyzed 1.01 million shares as Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)'s stock declined 7.37%. The Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc holds 1.35M shares with $24.20M value, down from 2.36M last quarter. Extended Stay America Inc now has $2.63B valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $13.94. About 829,674 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500.

Storage Technology Corp (STK) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.26, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 13 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 11 decreased and sold equity positions in Storage Technology Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 1.36 million shares, down from 1.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Storage Technology Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 6 Increased: 9 New Position: 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Architects Inc has 0.05% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Hawk Ridge Management Lp invested in 1.09 million shares. Cardinal Mngmt Limited Liability Co Ct invested in 2.15% or 3.60 million shares. Becker Capital Mgmt owns 633,975 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp reported 500,424 shares. Mesirow Invest Mngmt owns 378,214 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 445,006 shares stake. Principal Finance Group has invested 0.11% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Brookfield Asset invested in 0.08% or 1.03M shares. 464,342 are owned by Comerica Savings Bank. Dimensional Fund Lp stated it has 0.02% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Putnam Invests Llc reported 285,093 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd reported 0% stake. 35,628 were reported by Utah Retirement. Neuberger Berman Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY).

Among 3 analysts covering Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Extended Stay America has $24 highest and $1500 lowest target. $17.33’s average target is 24.32% above currents $13.94 stock price. Extended Stay America had 5 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) rating on Monday, March 25. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $21 target. The stock of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 9. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. As per Thursday, August 8, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE:LYV) stake by 383,844 shares to 862,830 valued at $54.82M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ofg Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) stake by 83,564 shares and now owns 397,939 shares. Broadcom Inc was raised too.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $293,938 activity. Nicholson Brian T. also bought $147,644 worth of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) shares. 10,000 Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) shares with value of $146,294 were bought by Halkyard Jonathan S.

More notable recent Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GameStop: Stay On The Side – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “We Think Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “We Think Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UPS Webinar Explores How To Attract Today’s Online Shopper – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Crushes Earnings: Stock Remains Grossly Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. The company has market cap of $326.19 million. It invests in public equity markets. It currently has negative earnings. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector.

The stock increased 1.31% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $20.54. About 30,213 shares traded. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.