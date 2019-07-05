Tiaa Cref Investment Management Has Lowered Bgc Partners (BGCP) Holding; Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Boosted Old National Bancorp/In (ONB) Holding

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) stake by 33.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc sold 360,830 shares as Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP)’s stock declined 20.16%. The Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc holds 709,309 shares with $3.77 million value, down from 1.07 million last quarter. Bgc Partners Inc now has $1.86B valuation. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.48. About 514,597 shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 37.05% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 28/03/2018 – Newmark to Webcast Analyst Day Scheduled for Thursday, May 17, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Cites Successful Execution on Series of Capital-Raising and Deleveraging Actions Undertaken by Cantor and BGC; 08/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CANTOR FITZGERALD & BGC AT ‘BBB-‘, OTLK STABLE; 27/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS SEES REV., PRETAX ADJ. EARNS ABOVE GUIDANCE; 23/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED PREVIOUSLY EXISTING BGC CREDIT AGREEMENT OF $150 MLN BETWEEN PARTIES; 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners Sees 2018 Rev $890M-$940M; 08/03/2018 – Medadyn Partners With BGC International Holdings For Billions In Verifiable Gold To Back Cryptocurrency Transactions; 07/03/2018 – BGC Partners and Newmark to Repay Remaining Balance of $575M Unsecured Senior Term Loan; 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners 1Q Rev $956.6M; 09/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS FILES UP TO $300M CONTROLLED EQUITY OFFERING

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased Old National Bancorp/In (ONB) stake by 49.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company acquired 31,100 shares as Old National Bancorp/In (ONB)’s stock declined 4.11%. The Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company holds 93,700 shares with $1.54M value, up from 62,600 last quarter. Old National Bancorp/In now has $2.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.88. About 222,941 shares traded. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has declined 5.37% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ONB News: 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL BANCORP CITES ONGOING EFFICIENCY IMPROVEMENTS; 22/03/2018 – Old National Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp to webcast annual shareholders’ meeting; 23/04/2018 – Old National reports record 1st quarter net income of $48.0 million, a 33% increase from a year ago; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 26/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp announces quarterly cash dividend; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL BANCORP TO SELL OR CONSOLIDATE 20 BANKING CENTERS; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q EPS 31C; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Net $48M

Analysts await BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 43.33% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.3 per share. BGCP’s profit will be $57.64M for 8.06 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by BGC Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) stake by 14,069 shares to 242,747 valued at $48.27M in 2019Q1. It also upped Docusign Inc stake by 56,792 shares and now owns 223,905 shares. Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold BGCP shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 165.20 million shares or 0.03% less from 165.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 141,442 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Hsbc Hldg Public Lc invested in 0% or 72,714 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 40,488 shares in its portfolio. Philadelphia owns 10,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru Incorporated holds 0.01% or 25.62M shares. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 8,392 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Co Of Nevada Incorporated, Nevada-based fund reported 820 shares. Fmr Ltd Co owns 473,918 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 204,038 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & Co Inc holds 0% or 562,297 shares in its portfolio. King Luther Management Corp holds 0% or 111,480 shares. 47,000 were accumulated by Halsey Ct. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 130,490 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 64,376 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company decreased Spdr Portfolio Long Term Treasury Etf (TLO) stake by 148,000 shares to 2.39 million valued at $86.79 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Communication Services Select Sector Spdr Fund stake by 53,600 shares and now owns 1.50 million shares. Ishares Msci Eafe Small (SCZ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold ONB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 109.71 million shares or 0.43% less from 110.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 309 are held by Parkside Bancorporation. 1,200 are held by Bessemer Group Inc. Private Mgmt Group Inc holds 0.92% or 1.13M shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Moreover, Clarkston Prns Ltd has 0.02% invested in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) for 37,353 shares. Legal And General Gp Pcl accumulated 0% or 432,066 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 464,655 shares stake. Regions Fincl reported 1,083 shares stake. Sg Americas Secs Limited Company reported 64,039 shares stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 26,620 shares or 0% of the stock. Tributary Cap Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.21M shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc stated it has 10,300 shares. Naples Glob Advisors Lc, a Florida-based fund reported 33,530 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins has 146,825 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 256,131 shares.