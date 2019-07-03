Tiaa Cref Investment Management Has Lifted Its Amdocs LTD (DOX) Stake; As Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Rose, Shareholder Bollard Group Increased Its Holding

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 11.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc bought 39,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 396,387 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.45 million, up from 357,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $62.7. About 349,447 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 8.17% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q REV. $992.3M, EST. $980.5M; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Customer Experience; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Custom; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – REITERATES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 4.0%-8.0% YOY; 04/04/2018 – VUBIQUITY, RECENTLY BOUGHT BY AMDOCS, RENEWS DEAL W/ TURNER; 22/03/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME TRADES IN AMDOCS; 03/05/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 95C

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 16.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 58,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 421,755 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.44M, up from 363,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.08. About 5.47 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML BUDGETED TO INVEST ABOUT $1.9 BLN IN EXPANSION PROJECTS AND OTHER DISCRETIONARY SPENDING; 29/05/2018 – The Canadian government will buy Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain pipeline project for $3.5 billion; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Now Forecasts to Invest $2.3 Billion in Growth Projects During 2018; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA SAYS ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO FEDERAL FINANCE MINISTER’S PRESS CONFERENCE EARLIER TODAY; 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: ‘Plenty of Investors’ Ready to Step in if Kinder Morgan Walks Away; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Could Use Cash Windfall to Buy Midstream Assets; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Threatens to Halt Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Expectations Assume Average Annual Prices for West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil of $56.50 Per Barrel; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN- GIVEN CURRENT UNCERTAIN CONDITIONS OF TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT, KML IS NOT UPDATING ITS COST, SCHEDULE ESTIMATE AT THIS TIME; 15/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS PREMIERS OF BRITISH COLUMBIA AND ALBERTA ARE AT AN IMPASSE OVER PIPELINE, ONLY OTTAWA CAN RESOLVE IT

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kinder Morgan: Not Investing In This Company Would Leave You ‘Kindered’ – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Kinder Morgan – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMI) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Examining Kinder Morgan, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:KMI) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Transfer’s Controversial Bakken Oil Pipeline Could Soon Get Much Bigger – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Capital Advsrs has 0.14% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Amg Funds Ltd Co holds 1.55% or 79,391 shares. Smithbridge Asset Management De reported 49,533 shares. Waverton Inv Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Moreover, Tower Bridge Advisors has 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 19,887 shares. Systematic Fincl Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.2% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Investment Advisors reported 48,604 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems stated it has 0.16% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 1.04 million shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Fayez Sarofim & Comm reported 1.51% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd reported 81,737 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Co has 0.52% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 500 shares. Benedict Fincl Advisors stated it has 40,168 shares. Jnba Fincl Advisors has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).