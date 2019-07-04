Tiaa Cref Investment Management Has Increased Synopsys (SNPS) Holding; CLARIANT AG MUTTENZ NAMEN AKT SWITZERLA (CLZNF) SI Increased By 8.2%

CLARIANT AG MUTTENZ NAMEN AKT SWITZERLA (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) had an increase of 8.2% in short interest. CLZNF’s SI was 1.49M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 8.2% from 1.38 million shares previously. It closed at $18.27 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased Synopsys Inc (SNPS) stake by 98.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc acquired 781,338 shares as Synopsys Inc (SNPS)’s stock rose 19.44%. The Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc holds 1.57M shares with $181.11M value, up from 791,486 last quarter. Synopsys Inc now has $20.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $134.89. About 991,384 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 33.75% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing for Second Consecutive Year; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys and Industry Technologists to Address the Path to 2-nm SoC Design; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with IC Compiler Il and RedHawk Analysis Fusion; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Achronix to Exhibit FPGA and eFPGA Portfolio at GOMACTech Conference and Exhibition; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 05/04/2018 – Synopsys Replenishes Repurchase Authorization to $500 Million; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS ANNOUNCES ACCELERATED BUYBACK PACT WITH WELLS FARGO; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys: Deal Will Not Be Material to Financials

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated National Bank invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Gam Holdg Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Geode Capital Limited Company has invested 0.07% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 23,241 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa has 49,381 shares. Alabama-based Davis has invested 1.21% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Glenmede Na holds 0% or 154 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap reported 47,000 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited, Japan-based fund reported 71,314 shares. Capital Impact Advisors Lc invested in 18,804 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Atria Lc invested in 0.02% or 3,576 shares. Moreover, Regions Fincl has 0.02% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Shell Asset Management Company reported 0.03% stake. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 393,754 shares. Natixis holds 72,749 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) stake by 1.15M shares to 1.20M valued at $51.95 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC) stake by 32,935 shares and now owns 338,326 shares. Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Synopsys had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by DA Davidson. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

