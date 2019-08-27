Tiaa Cref Investment Management Has Increased Aon Plc (AON) Stake By $77.19 Million; Packaging of America (PKG) Sellers Decreased By 21.55% Their Shorts

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) had a decrease of 21.55% in short interest. PKG’s SI was 1.70M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 21.55% from 2.17M shares previously. With 984,800 avg volume, 2 days are for Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)’s short sellers to cover PKG’s short positions. The SI to Packaging Corporation of America’s float is 1.83%. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $97.88. About 352,332 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance" on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Does Packaging of America (NYSE:PKG) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "A Close Look At Packaging Corporation of America's (NYSE:PKG) 19% ROCE – Yahoo Finance" on July 10, 2019.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.27 billion. The companyÂ’s Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging. It has a 11.71 P/E ratio. This segment also produces packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Among 3 analysts covering Packaging of America (NYSE:PKG), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Packaging of America has $10900 highest and $8900 lowest target. $98.33’s average target is 0.46% above currents $97.88 stock price. Packaging of America had 8 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Underweight” on Monday, July 15. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Stephens.

More important recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Insurance Labor Outlook Study Results to be Revealed During Webinar – Business Wire" on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is Aon plc (AON) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on June 13, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Aon (NYSE:AON), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Aon has $225 highest and $155 lowest target. $199.60’s average target is 4.74% above currents $190.57 stock price. Aon had 11 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Aon plc (NYSE:AON) on Monday, July 29 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 19. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, May 22 by Barclays Capital. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy”. The stock of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, July 11. The stock of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, May 15 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 29 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $155 target in Monday, April 1 report.