Tiaa Cref Investment Management Has Decreased Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Stake; Canada Goose Holdings Subordinate Voting Shar (GOOS) Shorts Raised By 4.23%

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) stake by 13.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc sold 49,522 shares as Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)’s stock rose 8.34%. The Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc holds 308,616 shares with $27.75 million value, down from 358,138 last quarter. Quest Diagnostics Inc now has $13.93B valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $103.43. About 777,469 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 5.39% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Adj EPS $1.52; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Rev $1.88B; 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – GENOMIC VISION EXTENDS ITS COLLABORATION WITH QUEST DIAGNOSTICS IN SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY (SMA); 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – IF SUCCESSFULLY, GENOMIC VISION WILL RECEIVE ROYALTIES FOR ANY TEST SERVICE INDEPENDENTLY DEVELOPED BY QUEST AS A RESULT OF RESEARCH; 09/03/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Net $177M; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

Canada Goose Holdings Inc Subordinate Voting Shar (NYSE:GOOS) had an increase of 4.23% in short interest. GOOS’s SI was 6.64 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.23% from 6.37M shares previously. With 3.89M avg volume, 2 days are for Canada Goose Holdings Inc Subordinate Voting Shar (NYSE:GOOS)’s short sellers to cover GOOS’s short positions. The SI to Canada Goose Holdings Inc Subordinate Voting Shar’s float is 11.34%. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $46.49. About 628,740 shares traded. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) has risen 29.91% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GOOS News: 05/04/2018 – Canada Goose Partners With FDNY Foundation for Limited-edition ‘Bravest’ Coat; 31/05/2018 – Luxury retailer Canada Goose lays out China expansion plans; 10/04/2018 – Canada Goose Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus; 15/05/2018 – Scopus Asset Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Canada Goose; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.7% Position in Canada Goose; 10/04/2018 – CANADA GOOSE FILES BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS; 31/05/2018 – CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC GOOS.TO – WILL LAUNCH ITS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER BUSINESS INCLUDING OPENING TWO RETAIL STORES IN BEIJING AND HONG KONG; 21/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-In search of higher margins, Canada Goose to make more of its own luxury coats; 28/03/2018 – Canada Goose Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 2.5% Position in Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. designs, makes, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.08 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It has a 68.07 P/E ratio. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 70 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 2.01 million shares. Regions Fincl has invested 0% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 7,100 shares. Moreover, Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab has 0.03% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Symons Cap Mgmt holds 62,198 shares or 2.41% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 175,128 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Chemung Canal Tru owns 5,000 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 11,194 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Van Eck Associate Corporation owns 247 shares. Thomasville Savings Bank reported 3,948 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 2,819 shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Cleararc Cap owns 3,255 shares.

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 2.38% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.68 per share. DGX’s profit will be $231.63 million for 15.03 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Quest Diagnostics had 18 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Monday, February 18. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs downgraded Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) on Monday, July 15 to “Sell” rating. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $11100 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. The stock of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, July 24. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral”. Canaccord Genuity maintained Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse.