Tiaa Cref Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc/Mo (CBSH) by $518,694 as Stock Price Rose; American Vanguard (AVD) Stock Price Declined While Luminus Management Decreased by $562,870 Its Position

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in American Vanguard Corp (AVD) by 63.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 33,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% . The hedge fund held 19,015 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $327,000, down from 52,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in American Vanguard Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $414.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.58% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $13.74. About 115,420 shares traded or 11.74% up from the average. American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) has declined 32.80% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AVD News: 13/03/2018 – American Vanguard Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/03/2018 – American Vanguard Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 28; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN VANGUARD CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.16; 09/03/2018 American Vanguard Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – American Vanguard 4Q EPS 28c; 28/03/2018 – American Vanguard at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 23/03/2018 – American Vanguard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – American Vanguard 1Q EPS 16c; 13/03/2018 – American Vanguard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Vanguard Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVD)

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc/Mo (CBSH) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc sold 8,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 131,537 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.64M, down from 140,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc/Mo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $58.02. About 540,201 shares traded or 25.18% up from the average. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal

More notable recent Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Makes Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: JPMorgan, Bank of America, PNC Financial, Commerce Bancshares and Cullen/Frost Bankers – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MOFG vs. CBSH: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Commerce Bancshares declares $0.26 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Loyal Payers Announce Dividends – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na has invested 0.05% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Johnson Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 218 shares. Proshare Limited Co invested in 195,261 shares. Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Profund Advisors Ltd Llc owns 0.03% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 10,393 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 19,348 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corp invested in 452 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 0% or 47,219 shares. Moreover, Regions has 0.01% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Argent Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.04% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Goldman Sachs Gru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). First Manhattan Commerce holds 3,226 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Speece Thorson Grp Inc Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 112,596 shares.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mosaic Co/The (NYSE:MOS) by 79,772 shares to 633,307 shares, valued at $17.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) by 83,878 shares in the quarter, for a total of 609,906 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Analysts await Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 5.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.98 per share. CBSH’s profit will be $102.07M for 15.60 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Commerce Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.12% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “American Vanguard Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders & Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For March 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on March 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “American Vanguard Announces Share Repurchase – Business Wire” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “American Vanguard (AVD) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Zacks.com” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 4.40M shares to 17.30 million shares, valued at $67.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 1.39 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Summit Materials Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold AVD shares while 32 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 22.68 million shares or 0.74% less from 22.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss National Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 49,751 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD). Pnc Finance Service Grp Inc reported 0% in American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 7,325 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 764 shares. 81,243 were reported by Royal Savings Bank Of Canada. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 37,961 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 18,116 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Lc, a California-based fund reported 78,402 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD). Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 41,160 shares. 1.95M were reported by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD). 28,376 were accumulated by D E Shaw And Com.