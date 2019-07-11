Tiaa Cref Investment Management Has Decreased Its Mgic Investment (MTG) Stake as Share Price Rose; As Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Sio Capital Management Has Raised Holding

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) by 72.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 323,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 766,980 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24M, up from 443,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $963.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.3. About 300,107 shares traded. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has declined 21.05% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 08/03/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.90; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT EXCLUDES ANY AMOUNTS RECEIVED BY DICERNA FROM ITS EXISTING COLLABORATION WITH BOEHRINGER-INGELHEIM; 08/03/2018 – DICERNA SEES SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND DEVELOPMENT THRU 2019; 03/04/2018 – Dicerna at HC Wainwright Global Biotechnology Conference Apr 10; 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Trade secrets battle between Alnylam, Dicerna is just one of many; 17/05/2018 – Dicerna Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement With Dicerna Pharmaceuticals; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Dicerna to Be Restricted in Its Development of Certain Therapeutics for 18 Mos to Four Years; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM REACHES SETTLEMENT PACT WITH DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Mgic Investment Corp (MTG) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc sold 147,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.27M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.80 million, down from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mgic Investment Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $13.68. About 5.31 million shares traded or 33.05% up from the average. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 32.76% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $232.1M; 10/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP MTG.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Invest: Borrower-Paid Mortgage Insurance Premium Rates on Most Popular Premium Plans Have Been Reduced by Average 11%; 22/03/2018 – MGIC hires Sean Valcamp, Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer; 08/03/2018 – MGIC FEB. ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENT INVENTORY DOWN 9.2% Y/Y; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – PERCENTAGE OF PRIMARY LOANS THAT WERE DELINQUENT AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 4.02%, COMPARED TO 4.55% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD APPROXIMATELY $585.7 MLN OF NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAX PURPOSES; 22/05/2018 – MGIC CEO to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 22/03/2018 – MGIC HIRES SEAN VALCAMP, VP, CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER; 09/03/2018 – MGIC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $370.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Achieve Life Sciences Inc by 175,894 shares to 421,479 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penumbra Inc (Put) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,000 shares, and cut its stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.65, from 3.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold DRNA shares while 20 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 46.22 million shares or 51.46% less from 95.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Birchview LP has 45,000 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag owns 527,257 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) or 445,722 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance Commerce The has 0% invested in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Bank Of New York Mellon has 218,930 shares. Adage Prns Limited Liability Co invested in 3.05M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Vanguard Inc holds 0% or 2.30M shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) for 4.26 million shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,412 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) for 1.88 million shares. Stifel Financial Corp owns 14,009 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Artal Grp Inc Sa stated it has 0.59% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA).

Since May 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $20.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,287 were accumulated by Ameritas Investment Prns Inc. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,300 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6.09M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.03% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Meridian Counsel Inc, California-based fund reported 54,500 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Company reported 15,705 shares. Pnc Fincl Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 1.27M shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 1.04 million shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 11,235 shares. Northern Trust owns 7.03M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Carroll Financial Associate accumulated 0% or 3 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 2.04 million shares. Graybill Bartz And has 2.99% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Llc has 893,129 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 16.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.49 per share. MTG’s profit will be $145.63M for 8.34 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.38% negative EPS growth.