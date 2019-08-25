Tiaa Cref Investment Management Has Cut Stake in Rpc (RES) by $1.06 Million as Stock Value Declined; Lomas Capital Management Lowered Facebook (FB) Position by $17.51 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Lomas Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc sold 105,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 325,370 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.20 million, down from 430,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $507.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33M shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says Up To 87 Million Accounts Were Affected By Cambridge Analytica Scandal, Issues Update On New Data Policies — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Facebook has suspended hundreds of apps in its effort to uncover another Cambridge Analytica; 02/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg Has a Message: Facebook Will Keep Building; 01/05/2018 – Facebook will start telling users which websites track them across the web â€” and offer them the option to delete the personal data; 09/05/2018 – This former Facebook executive sees Apple as a massive generator of cash, but thinks the company may be slipping on the innovation side; 30/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook employees react to VP’s controversial 2016 memo, with dozens criticizing company leakers; Andrew; 22/03/2018 – Data privacy/Facebook: access denied; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in testimony there will always be a version of Facebook that users can access without paying; 06/04/2018 – Social media users treated as ‘experimental rats,’ EU data watchdog says as he urges Facebook changes; 23/05/2018 – Uber widens health cover in Europe as new CEO meets France’s Macron

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Rpc Inc (RES) by 55.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc sold 96,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.05% . The institutional investor held 78,479 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $895,000, down from 174,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Rpc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.26% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 2.34M shares traded. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has declined 58.71% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 02/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces First Quarter 2018 Share Repurchases; 09/05/2018 – RPC Strategies Welcomes Political Strategists to Team; 29/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC RPC.L – REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR IS EXPECTED TO HAVE GROWN SIGNIFICANTLY VERSUS LAST YEAR; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – CONSIDERATION OF EUR 75 MLN IS BEING FUNDED FROM RPC’S EXISTING DEBT FACILITIES AND REPRESENTS A PRE-SYNERGY EBITDA MULTIPLE OF CIRCA 7X; 11/04/2018 – RPC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – RPC Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – RPC at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 30/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6-7; 25/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – RPC, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.91 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

