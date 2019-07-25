Tiaa Cref Investment Management Has Cut Holding in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by $75.12 Million as Valuation Rose; Tb Alternative Assets LTD Lowered Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 11.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc sold 393,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.90 million shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $555.32M, down from 3.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $212.5. About 1.25M shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 65.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd sold 165,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.87M, down from 252,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $461.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $177.29. About 13.36M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL IN TALKS WITH INVESTORS TO BOOST FUNDRAISING TARGET TO AT LEAST $8 BILLION; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP – WILL LEND ITS FULL SUPPORT TO ELE.ME INCLUDING ACCESS TO ITS NEW RETAIL INFRASTRUCTURE, PRODUCT OFFERINGS AND TECHNOLOGY EXPERTISE; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI CONCLUDES SPEAKING; 13/04/2018 – Russia’s Prokhorov sells 49 pct in Brooklyn Nets basketball team; 19/04/2018 – Hong Kong Exchanges CEO: It’s a ‘Matter of Time’ for Alibaba to List in Hong Kong; 27/04/2018 – South Africa’s Coronation Exits Alibaba, Buys Walgreens — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA $2.68B

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 39.22 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

