Tiaa Cref Investment Management Decreased Holding in Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) as Share Value Rose; As Lancaster Colony (LANC) Market Value Rose, Holder Btim Has Trimmed Holding by $4.20 Million

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp (LANC) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 26,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% . The institutional investor held 126,410 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.81 million, down from 153,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Lancaster Colony Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $148.31. About 76,366 shares traded. Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) has risen 7.01% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical LANC News: 26/04/2018 – LANCASTER COLONY 3Q EPS $1.00, EST. $1.06; 24/05/2018 – Lancaster Colony Continues Higher Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – LANCASTER COLONY CORP – POSITIONED TO RETURN TO GROWTH AND RESUME PROMOTIONAL SUPPORT FOR FROZEN GARLIC BREAD PRODUCT LINE IN COMING QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – LANCASTER COLONY CORP – HAVE INITIATIVES IN PLACE OR PLANNED FOR BOTH SHORT- AND LONG-TERM TO ADDRESS HIGHER FREIGHT AND COMMODITY COSTS; 07/03/2018 Lancaster Colony Group Meeting Set By CL King for Mar. 14-15; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lancaster Colony Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LANC); 30/05/2018 – Lancaster Colony Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 20/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony 3Q EPS $1.00; 14/03/2018 – Lancaster Colony at Group Meeting Hosted By CL King Today

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 28.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc sold 34,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The institutional investor held 84,655 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 million, down from 118,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $42.09. About 303,221 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON 1Q LOSS/SHR 58C, EST. LOSS/SHR 65C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acceleron Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLRN); 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 07/05/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma: ACE-083 Is Currently Being Evaluated in Two Phase 2 Trials: One in FSHD and One in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron to Participate in Two Healthcare Investor Conferences in May; 21/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-19; 22/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [ERRATA] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-22

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 12,337 shares to 137,035 shares, valued at $21.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 31,687 shares in the quarter, for a total of 571,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV).

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orbcomm Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 73,785 shares to 263,019 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clorox Co/The (NYSE:CLX) by 185,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 419,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).