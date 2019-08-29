Tiaa Cref Investment Management Continues to Hold Holding in Freeport (FCX); Fishman Jay A LTD Increases Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 107.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 121,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 235,342 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.71 billion, up from 113,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $47.38. About 7.31 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 19.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc bought 1.71 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 10.55 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.93M, up from 8.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 9.44 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 25/04/2018 – FREEPORT MUST RESOLVE 8 ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES INCLUDING TAILINGS; 15/05/2018 – Freeport Fears Subside as CEO Signals Indonesia Waste Resolution; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – THE AGGREGATE CASH INTEREST COST SAVINGS WOULD APPROXIMATE $30 MLN PER ANNUM; 20/03/2018 – FREEPORT CEO EXPECTS `SOMETHING’ THIS YEAR FROM GRASBERG TALKS; 07/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S INALUM CONSIDERING FURTHER MINING EXPLORATION IN PAPUA; 07/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S INALUM CEO SAYS FREEPORT’S GRASBERG COPPER MINE DEAL SEEN GETTING CLOSER; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SINKS 10% AS CEO DISCUSSES INDONESIA RULE CHANGES; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS NEW ENVIRONMENT RULES DON’T AFFECT GRASBERG VALUE; 21/03/2018 – Buyer of Freeport Indonesia Stake Flooded With Bank Loan Offers; 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA ENVIRONMENT MINISTRY’S NEW ENVIRONMENTAL CLAIMS REGARDING FREEPORT’S GRASBERG MINE ARE “SHOCKING” AND “DISAPPOINTING” – FREEPORT CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas, New York-based fund reported 830,388 shares. Intrust Bancshares Na invested in 22,184 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 467 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 0.24% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) or 42,000 shares. Utd Fire Gp holds 0.05% or 10,000 shares. Ww Asset reported 0.07% stake. Carlson Capital Lp reported 175,000 shares. Legal & General Public Limited Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 8.89 million shares. Ellington Management Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.24% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Amp Invsts Ltd accumulated 394,786 shares. Dsam (London) Ltd stated it has 0.51% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Captrust Advisors has 0% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 5,232 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 10.60M shares. D E Shaw & Com has 53,849 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cypress Cap Gp holds 0.05% or 20,172 shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $2.27 million activity. ADKERSON RICHARD C also bought $1.74M worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) on Thursday, June 6.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Citizens Bancshares Inc/Nc (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 835 shares to 8,793 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arrow Electronics Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 65,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,090 shares, and cut its stake in Ag Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

