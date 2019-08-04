Tiaa Cref Investment Management Boosted Its Carter’s (CRI) Holding by $1.22 Million; Kellner Capital Has Raised Position in Red Hat (RHT) by $7.55 Million

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 231.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 41,500 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 59,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR ABOUT $3.38 TO $3.41; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Cloud Bridges Datacenters and Edge Deployments; 21/05/2018 – Red Hat Delivers Cloud Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of OpenStack Platform; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q REV. $772M, EST. $761.9M; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.34, REV VIEW $3.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Portworx Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Carter’s Inc (CRI) by 10.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc bought 12,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 128,967 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00 million, up from 116,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Carter’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $87.6. About 503,359 shares traded. Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has declined 9.76% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Net $42.5M; 27/04/2018 – Carter’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees Adj EPS Up 12%; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $3.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Inc. 1Q Profit Falls 8% on Toys ‘R’ Us Charge

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.7 in 2018Q4.