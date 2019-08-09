Tiaa Cref Investment Management Boosted Boise Cascade Co (BCC) Holding; Blackrock Muniholdings California Quality Fund Has 0.83 Sentiment

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased Boise Cascade Co (BCC) stake by 81.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc acquired 93,121 shares as Boise Cascade Co (BCC)’s stock declined 2.60%. The Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc holds 206,722 shares with $5.53 million value, up from 113,601 last quarter. Boise Cascade Co now has $1.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $29.84. About 170,702 shares traded. Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) has declined 35.63% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BCC News: 08/03/2018 – U.K. LABOUR’S LONG-BAILEY SPEAKS AT BCC CONFERENCE IN LONDON; 26/04/2018 – LANSON BCC SA LAN.PA : ESN/CM-CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO REDUCE FROM SELL; 02/05/2018 – BOISE CASCADE CO. BOISE CASCADE REPORTS BUY OF NORMAN; 13/03/2018 – Boise Cascade announces purchase of Lumberman’s Wholesale Distributors; 15/03/2018 – BOISE CASCADE CO BCC.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL SECURITIES STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 04/05/2018 – BOISE CASCADE – STRONG COMMODITY PRICES PROVIDED NOTABLE TAILWINDS TO FINANCIAL RESULTS; 02/05/2018 – Boise Cascade: Acquisition Expected to Be Complete in Coming Weeks; 23/04/2018 – DJ Boise Cascade Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCC); 13/03/2018 – BOISE CASCADE – AGREED TO ACQUIRE LUMBERMAN’S WHOLESALE DISTRIBUTORS, A DISTRIBUTOR OF ENGINEERED WOOD PRODUCTS AND SPECIALTY BUILDING MATERIALS; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Im Bcc Cajamar Pyme 2, Fondo De Titulizacion Sme Abs Notes

Blackrock Muniholdings California Quality Fund Inc (MUC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.70, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 19 investment professionals increased or started new stock positions, while 23 sold and decreased stakes in Blackrock Muniholdings California Quality Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 6.11 million shares, down from 6.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Blackrock Muniholdings California Quality Fund Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 15 Increased: 16 New Position: 3.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) stake by 47,642 shares to 2.90 million valued at $155.96M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) stake by 4,000 shares and now owns 102,341 shares. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold BCC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 33.64 million shares or 2.86% less from 34.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard reported 0% in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC). 49,387 are owned by Paradigm Ny. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) for 82,570 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation has 21 shares. Moody Savings Bank Trust Division holds 0% of its portfolio in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) for 173 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC). Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC). Benjamin F Edwards & Company reported 750 shares. 9,521 are owned by Paloma Partners Mngmt. 27,310 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc. Ameriprise Fincl has 0.01% invested in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC). Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 30,200 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) for 53,648 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp invested in 0% or 9,399 shares. The California-based Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC).

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $80,932 activity. MATULA KRISTOPHER J also bought $80,932 worth of Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) shares.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $585.52 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 78.03 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 3.38% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. for 188,974 shares. Dakota Wealth Management owns 51,007 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc has 0.52% invested in the company for 150,000 shares. The New York-based Karpus Management Inc. has invested 0.45% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 420,866 shares.