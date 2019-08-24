Tiaa Cref Investment Management Boosted American Tower (AMT) Stake By $25.45 Million; Alexander & Baldwin Holdings Has 0.86 Sentiment

Alexander & Baldwin Holdings Inc (MATX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.38, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 68 investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 79 trimmed and sold stakes in Alexander & Baldwin Holdings Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 36.34 million shares, up from 35.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Alexander & Baldwin Holdings Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 59 Increased: 46 New Position: 22.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased American Tower Corp (AMT) stake by 8.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc acquired 129,181 shares as American Tower Corp (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc holds 1.67M shares with $329.37M value, up from 1.54 million last quarter. American Tower Corp now has $100.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $226.57. About 1.47M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 5.60% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.75. About 206,463 shares traded or 47.47% up from the average. Matson, Inc. (MATX) has risen 16.69% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MATX News: 01/05/2018 – MATSON 1Q EPS 33C, EST. 23C; 26/04/2018 – Matson: Kuriyama to Succeed Watanabe; 01/05/2018 – MATSON 1Q OPER REV. $511.4M, EST. $462.0M; 01/05/2018 – Matson 1Q EPS 33c; 26/04/2018 – Matson Names Mark H. Fukunaga to Board; 26/04/2018 – Matson: Fukunaga Succeeds Jeff Watanabe on Board; 01/05/2018 – Matson Raises Full Yr 2018 Outlook; 01/05/2018 – Matson 1Q Rev $511.4M; 26/04/2018 – Matson Names Stanley M. Kuriyama as Lead Independent Director; 08/03/2018 – Matson Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 15

More notable recent Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Good Is Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) At Creating Shareholder Value? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Ocean Rate Report: Supertankers Jump, Boxes Rates Tumble – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Matson (MATX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Seven Post Investment Office Lp holds 4.45% of its portfolio in Matson, Inc. for 174,540 shares. Rk Capital Management Llc owns 151,600 shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Reliance Trust Co Of Delaware has 1.33% invested in the company for 229,559 shares. The California-based Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. has invested 1.04% in the stock. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 2.23 million shares.

Matson, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an ocean cargo carrier. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. It has a 16.1 P/E ratio. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean transportation services to the domestic economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia and in the South Pacific.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) stake by 33,503 shares to 245,797 valued at $8.44M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ryder System Inc (NYSE:R) stake by 31,290 shares and now owns 94,764 shares. Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) was reduced too.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Makes American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tower stocks rise as KeyBanc raises targets – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “KeyBanc: Tower Operators Are Key Beneficiaries Of 5G Networks – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Silver Ring Value Partners – American Tower – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “American Tower Delivered Solid Growth in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.