Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (TBRGU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH)

As Conglomerates businesses, Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRGU) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 11 0.00 N/A 0.20 60.30 Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.1% of Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.71% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 9.14% 14.42% 18.7% 20.12% 0% 18.43% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited -0.65% 0.51% 0% 0% 0% 1.12%

For the past year Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. has stronger performance than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited

Summary

Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.