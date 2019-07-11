Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (TBRGU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH)

As Conglomerates businesses, Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRGU) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.20
|60.30
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 24.1% of Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.71% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.
|9.14%
|14.42%
|18.7%
|20.12%
|0%
|18.43%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|-0.65%
|0.51%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.12%
For the past year Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. has stronger performance than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
Summary
Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.