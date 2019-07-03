Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (TBRGU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRGU) and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.20
|60.30
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 24.1% of Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.
|9.14%
|14.42%
|18.7%
|20.12%
|0%
|18.43%
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|1.02%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.55%
For the past year Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. has stronger performance than Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. beats Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
