Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (TBRGU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRGU) and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 11 0.00 N/A 0.20 60.30 Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.1% of Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 9.14% 14.42% 18.7% 20.12% 0% 18.43% Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 1.02% 0% 0% 0% 0% 1.55%

For the past year Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. has stronger performance than Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. beats Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.