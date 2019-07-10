Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (TBRGU) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROGU) Comparison side by side

As Conglomerates companies, Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRGU) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROGU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 11 0.00 N/A 0.20 60.30 Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 154.85

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. and Twelve Seas Investment Company. Twelve Seas Investment Company has lower revenue and earnings than Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRGU) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROGU)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Twelve Seas Investment Company is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Twelve Seas Investment Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.1% of Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 26.6% of Twelve Seas Investment Company are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 9.14% 14.42% 18.7% 20.12% 0% 18.43% Twelve Seas Investment Company -0.08% 0.29% 2.03% 0% 0% 2.7%

For the past year Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. has stronger performance than Twelve Seas Investment Company

Summary

Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Twelve Seas Investment Company.