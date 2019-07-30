Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (TBRGU) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) Contrasting side by side

Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRGU) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 11 0.00 N/A 0.20 60.30 TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.1% and 46.91%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 18.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 9.14% 14.42% 18.7% 20.12% 0% 18.43% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation -0.1% 0.81% 3.53% 0% 0% 3.21%

For the past year Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. has stronger performance than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. beats TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.