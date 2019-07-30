Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (TBRGU) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) Contrasting side by side

Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRGU) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.20
|60.30
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.1% and 46.91%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 18.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.
|9.14%
|14.42%
|18.7%
|20.12%
|0%
|18.43%
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|-0.1%
|0.81%
|3.53%
|0%
|0%
|3.21%
For the past year Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. has stronger performance than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. beats TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.