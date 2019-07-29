Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (TBRG) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOAC) Comparing side by side

Both Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRG) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOAC) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A -0.14 0.00 Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. and Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. and Longevity Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 56.27% and 43.93% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 1.17% 1.07% 3.09% 6.7% 0% 4.55% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.5% 1.41% 0% 0% 0% 0.5%

For the past year Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.