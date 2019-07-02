Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (TBRG) and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQU) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRG) and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQU) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A -0.14 0.00 Leisure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.41 24.93

Table 1 demonstrates Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. and Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. and Leisure Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 56.27% and 26.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 14.26% of Leisure Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 1.17% 1.07% 3.09% 6.7% 0% 4.55% Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.19% 0.19% 0.19% 3.61% 0% 1.88%

For the past year Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Leisure Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Leisure Acquisition Corp. beats Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. on 4 of the 5 factors.