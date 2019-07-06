Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (TBRG) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Comparison side by side

Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRG) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A -0.14 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 3 0.51 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s consensus price target is $5, while its potential upside is 182.49%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 56.27% and 82.3%. Comparatively, 1.9% are AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 1.17% 1.07% 3.09% 6.7% 0% 4.55% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -18.97% -27.69% -39.74% -56.6% -66.19% -37.99%

For the past year Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. had bullish trend while AgroFresh Solutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.