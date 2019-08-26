Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Trimmed Its Empire St Rlty Tr (ESRT) Holding; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering 58.com Inc. (WUBA)

Among 4 analysts covering 58com Inc (NYSE:WUBA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. 58com Inc has $84 highest and $66.4000 lowest target. $78.35’s average target is 52.82% above currents $51.27 stock price. 58com Inc had 9 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by CLSA. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $84 target in Friday, March 1 report. Benchmark maintained the shares of WUBA in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. See 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) latest ratings:

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (ESRT) stake by 65.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 271,396 shares as Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (ESRT)’s stock declined 9.55%. The Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 141,711 shares with $2.24 million value, down from 413,107 last quarter. Empire St Rlty Tr Inc now has $4.80B valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.45. About 811,376 shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT); 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold ESRT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 123.32 million shares or 1.17% more from 121.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 141,711 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Kempen Management Nv holds 963,274 shares. Glenmede Commerce Na owns 0% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 1,301 shares. 98 are owned by Assetmark Inc. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 694 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 73,997 are held by Envestnet Asset. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Amer Group accumulated 2,499 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc invested in 1,257 shares or 0% of the stock. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 43,000 shares stake. Moreover, Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Llc has 0.03% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 90,412 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corp invested in 38,248 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 1.82 million shares. New York-based Ingalls Snyder Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT).

More notable recent Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volatility 101: Should Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Have Dropped 34%? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Empire State Realty Trust declares $0.105 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Buying Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Third Quarter 2019 – StreetInsider.com” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. ESRT’s profit will be $82.08 million for 14.62 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs I (NYSE:BRSS) stake by 66,593 shares to 194,368 valued at $6.69 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) stake by 87,200 shares and now owns 102,992 shares. Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI) was raised too.

58.com Inc. operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local merchants and clients to connect, share information, and conduct business in China. The company has market cap of $7.62 billion. It primarily operates online multi-content category-classified advertising platforms under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform. It has a 25.26 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s platform contains local information of approximately 500 cities or towns in various content categories, including jobs, real estate, used goods, automotive, and yellow pages.