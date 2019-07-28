Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Trimmed Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Stake by $1.55 Million; Share Value Rose; Springbok Capital Management Lowered Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Holding by $1.16 Million

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 70% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 20,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,604 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $505,000, down from 28,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $66.64. About 1.82M shares traded or 33.04% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 6.32% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Names Chris Neczypor Sr VP, Head of Investment Risk/Strategy; 04/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Announces Results of The Resource Group Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Completes Acquisition Of Liberty Life Assurance Company Of Boston; 02/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $73.09; 25/05/2018 – Lincoln National Corporation’s Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed Indexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partner; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Adj EPS $1.97; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNC); 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Fincl Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice Pres, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 21,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.80M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.42M, down from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $83.92. About 934,646 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has declined 0.09% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeln President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW BLOCKCHAIN-BASED ONLINE PAYMENT NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN JAPAN DURING FIRST HALF OF 2020; 27/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – CHAIRMAN OF BOARD GEORGE CONRADES ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT; 17/04/2018 – Akamai’s State of the Internet / Security: Carrier Insight Report Highlights the Importance of Information Sharing in Battle Ag; 15/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – WILL GRANT INITIAL PURCHASERS OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $150 MLN IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES ON SAME TERMS; 27/03/2018 – AKAMAI NAMES FREDERIC V. SALERNO CHAIRMAN; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks and Akamai Technologies Settle All Outstanding Legal Disputes; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management to Vote in Favor of Akamai’s Proposed Director Slate; 30/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies 1Q Net $54M; 14/05/2018 – Akamai CEO Leighton Calls Cybersecurity ‘Fantastic Growth Engine’ (Video)

Analysts await Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $2.34 earnings per share, up 15.84% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.02 per share. LNC’s profit will be $473.48 million for 7.12 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by Lincoln National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.35% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Co Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 6,000 shares. Cna invested in 96,500 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Aperio Group Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 339,289 shares. Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Psagot Inv House Limited holds 300 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 40,170 shares. Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 60,200 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Mesirow Financial Investment stated it has 0% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Connecticut-based Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Bluemountain Mngmt reported 0% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). 1.18M were accumulated by Investec Asset Mngmt. Guardian Life Ins Of America accumulated 590 shares or 0% of the stock. Lau Assocs Limited Company holds 0.9% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) or 29,700 shares.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BHBK) by 20,974 shares to 87,334 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (Put) (NYSE:V) by 3,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Tier Reit Inc.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $604,857 activity.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94B and $31.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 21,647 shares to 426,964 shares, valued at $30.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemours Co by 21,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 422,581 shares, and has risen its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 136.79 million shares or 0.86% more from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life Com has 0.02% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Quantitative Inv Mgmt Lc accumulated 10,200 shares. Lpl Lc has 0.01% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 82,106 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). L S Advsr Incorporated invested 0.23% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Appleton Prtnrs Inc Ma has invested 0.05% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Moreover, Herald Inv Mgmt Limited has 0.28% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 15,200 shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The reported 30,976 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.04% or 44,547 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 164,267 shares. Moreover, Natixis Lp has 0.03% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Zeke Capital Limited Com reported 4,387 shares stake. Champlain Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.51% or 819,465 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jp Marvel Invest Advisors Ltd Liability has 80,800 shares for 1.88% of their portfolio.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. $672,063 worth of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) was sold by Gemmell James on Thursday, February 14. Wheaton William had sold 6,000 shares worth $427,320.