Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Raised Stake in Cott Que (COT) as Share Value Declined; Shareholder Alpine Associates Management Has Upped Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Position

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 488.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 249,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The hedge fund held 300,384 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.63 million, up from 51,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $262.33. About 300,469 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 07/05/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Tampa-based WellCare Health Plans, Inc. Corporate Counsel Joins Carlton Fields; 15/03/2018 – Harmony Health Plan’s Mobile App Offers Convenient Healthcare Information for Members; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS; 21/05/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Tampa law firm expands health care practice with a managed care legal expert from WellCare; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.00-Adj EPS $10.30; 02/04/2018 – U.S. govt sets 3.40 pct hike in 2019 payments to Medicare insurers; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5 BLN IN CASH; 29/05/2018 – Insurer WellCare to Buy Meridian State Plans for $2.5 Billion; 24/05/2018 – WellCare Elects Amy Compton-Phillips and Kathleen E. Walsh to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicaid Health Plans Revenue $2.81B

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 76,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The institutional investor held 2.77 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.03 million, up from 2.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.61. About 587,060 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 03/05/2018 – Cott Board of Directors Approved a $50M Share-Repurchase Plan on May 1; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS 3c; 21/03/2018 – COTT COMPLETES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS,; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – MERGER BETWEEN REFRESCO AND COTT WILL THEREFORE NOT BE REFERRED TO PHASE 2; 08/03/2018 – CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON SOFT REFRESCO, COTT REMEDY; 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – INCREASED TARGETED FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO OVER $2.35 BLN; 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, COTT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiera Cap invested 0.19% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 778 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Liberty Mutual Group Inc Asset Mgmt Inc holds 2,772 shares. Artisan Ptnrs Partnership reported 0.17% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Brinker reported 0.12% stake. Adage Cap Prns Grp Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 61,400 shares. Virtu Finance Limited Liability holds 6,395 shares. Sei stated it has 0.02% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). The New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.06% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Moreover, Royal London Asset Management Limited has 0.05% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 20,162 shares. Ftb Advsrs holds 0% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) or 118 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc invested in 0.04% or 18,488 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 0.07% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.03% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) or 41,671 shares. Howe Rusling has 12 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $3.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 115,782 shares to 2.30 million shares, valued at $16.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94 billion and $32.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 95,109 shares to 487,977 shares, valued at $89.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 163,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.71M shares, and cut its stake in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:UBNK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold COT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 81.58 million shares or 11.94% less from 92.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. France-based Tobam has invested 0.25% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc holds 0% or 21,027 shares. Three Peaks Cap Management Ltd holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 195,962 shares. Symons Capital Mngmt reported 29,198 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 24,867 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Co accumulated 2,104 shares or 0% of the stock. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 228,183 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability has 71,959 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.05% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0% or 888,710 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Liability reported 239,539 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Stevens Cap Mgmt LP owns 17,531 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.28% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Company holds 87,294 shares.

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.00 million activity.