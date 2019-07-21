Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (SKT) Has Lifted by $916,460 as Stock Price Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Lowered Its Position

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 94.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 6,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 348 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 6,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $136.62. About 48.99 million shares traded or 100.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 19/03/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing Camp Lejeune; 19/03/2018 – The Register: Breaking up is hard to do: More drama with #Airbus, new bae Google and Microsoft. Apparently Redmond still has a; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 05/03/2018 – eXp Realty Hires Stacey Onnen as Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 08/03/2018 – Microsoft Corporation vs Improved Search LLC | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 03/08/2018

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (SKT) by 192.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 45,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 69,682 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, up from 23,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $15.99. About 1.65M shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 8.72% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 01/05/2018 – TANGER SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.40 TO $2.46, EST. $2.45; 01/05/2018 – TANGER 1Q AFFO/SHR 60C, EST. 59C; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY FFO $2.43-$2.49/Share; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Tanger; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To EPS 95c-EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY EPS $1.02-$1.08/Share; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To FFO $2.40/Shr-FFO $2.46/Shr; 12/04/2018 – TANGER INCREASES DIV FOR 25TH CONSECUTIVE YR CONTINUES SHR; 31/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Celebrates 25 Years As A Public Company; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Increases Dividend For 25th Consecutive Year; Continues Share Repurchase Program

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgemoor Invest Advsr Inc has 398,898 shares. Avalon Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 714,215 shares. Palladium Partners Limited Liability accumulated 399,767 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 207,888 shares or 3.18% of its portfolio. Northstar Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 40,391 shares for 1.94% of their portfolio. Rwc Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 22,105 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 1.67% or 2.26M shares. Twin Tree Lp has 35,480 shares. Wedgewood Investors Inc Pa reported 3.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Todd Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.06% or 18,759 shares in its portfolio. Temasek (Private) Ltd invested 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Swiss Bancorporation reported 3.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Community Trust And has invested 4.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Crossvault Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 5.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 84,353 shares. Fiduciary Communications holds 2.83% or 892,840 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 6,095 shares to 6,107 shares, valued at $393,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 5,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold SKT shares while 83 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 87.13 million shares or 1.15% more from 86.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowling Port Ltd Liability Corporation reported 30,580 shares. M Hldg Secs Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 12,050 shares. Old National Financial Bank In holds 13,127 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests has invested 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Focused Wealth Mgmt Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Mason Street Advsr Lc reported 49,956 shares. Ls Advisors accumulated 4,939 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.1% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Farmers Merchants Invs holds 0.01% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) or 10,000 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 0.02% stake. Jpmorgan Chase And Co owns 0% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 174,608 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 11,396 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Tru Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Riverhead Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 14,750 shares.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94 billion and $31.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 120,506 shares to 3.21 million shares, valued at $60.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newpark Res Inc (NYSE:NR) by 81,144 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 289,437 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).