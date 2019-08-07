Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Position in Realty Income (O) Upped by $365,949; As Disney Walt Productions (DIS) Valuation Rose, Haverford Financial Services Increased Its Stake by $739,815

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Productions (DIS) by 9.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 6,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 77,366 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.59 million, up from 70,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Productions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.25% or $7.45 during the last trading session, reaching $134.42. About 22.21 million shares traded or 150.84% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 10.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 5,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 52,931 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89M, up from 47,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $71.22. About 1.17 million shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Griffin Asset Mngmt has invested 0.17% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). The Ontario – Canada-based Omers Administration Corp has invested 0.01% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). State Of Wisconsin Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 396,546 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 2.2% or 1.92M shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank accumulated 2,821 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Smithfield Trust holds 0% or 180 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 1.80M shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.05% or 576,400 shares. 242 were reported by Salem Invest Counselors Inc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 171,153 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 4,545 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Wespac Advisors Ltd Com invested 0.92% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Fulton Financial Bank Na accumulated 12,655 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.08% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O).

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94 billion and $31.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 118,945 shares to 20,316 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 251,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,747 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37M and $278.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Sys Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 19,656 shares to 139,229 shares, valued at $7.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 1,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,029 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerset Gru Limited Liability has invested 1.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bragg Incorporated accumulated 1.23% or 85,078 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Com reported 1.15M shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.45% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Parkside Fincl Bank has invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dupont Mgmt Corporation stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hightower Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.47% or 638,365 shares. Fincl Architects has 3,362 shares. 3G Cap Prtn Lp, New York-based fund reported 11,420 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 41,118 shares. South State invested in 99,822 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Parsons Capital Ri reported 63,421 shares. Markston Llc reported 227,294 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Eagle Ridge Investment Mgmt reported 1.29% stake.