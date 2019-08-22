Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Position In Amgen (AMGN) Was Lifted; Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Barclays Plc (BCS) Stake by $9.02 Million; Shares Declined

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 2,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 236,400 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.91 million, up from 234,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $202.96. About 472,397 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO FOR LEUKEMIA TREATMENT; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN, NOVARTIS: FDA APPROVES AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 29/03/2018 – FDA: FDA granted accelerated approval to blinatumomab (Blincyto, Amgen Inc.) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients; 06/03/2018 Amgen Announces Preliminary Results Of Tender Offer; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OUTLOOK REVISED TO $21.9 BLN TO $22.8 BLN; 19/03/2018 – MERSANA STRENGTHENS BOARD OF DIRECTORS LEADERSHIP WITH APPOINTMENT OF WILLARD H. DERE, M.D., PROFESSOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF UTAH AND RETIRED CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER OF AMGEN; 17/04/2018 – Novartis presents first-of-its-kind evidence at AAN reinforcing robust and consistent efficacy of AimovigTM* (erenumab) for migraine patients with multiple treatment failures; 30/04/2018 – Amgen: KYPROLIS Multiple Myeloma Treatment Shows Overall Survival in Two Phase 3 Studies; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Barclays Plc (BCS) by 40.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.79% . The hedge fund held 1.66M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.34M, down from 2.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Barclays Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.76. About 582,698 shares traded. Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has declined 27.38% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.38% the S&P500. Some Historical BCS News: 21/03/2018 – AMEX HALT FIGY.A ADDITIONAL INFORMATION LAST 127.16000; 09/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl)- UBM PLC; 26/04/2018 – PayPal CFO on Growth, Competition, Barclays Partnership (Video); 22/03/2018 – UMICORE SA UMI.BR : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 46 FROM EUR 37; 21/05/2018 – Barclays’ lack of courtroom drama can trim share-price discount; 26/04/2018 – Boost for Staley as Barclays’ investment bank outperforms rivals; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $280; 20/03/2018 – Refiners Get Boost From Barclays Note Saying Now Is Time to Buy; 16/05/2018 – BARCLAYS PLACES 2.4 PCT OF MASMOVIL IBERCOM SA MASM.MC FOR ANDBANK ESPAÑA IN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFER; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-YX1086

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94B and $31.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rh by 92,248 shares to 479,972 shares, valued at $49.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 321,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,546 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).